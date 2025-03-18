Sunshine, blue skies and warm temps to end the week across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Thanks to the weather system that moved over Southern Arizona today, it will make way for a warming trend for the rest of the week.

Lows on Wednesday for Tucson will be around 40 degrees, as is the case for much of Pima County. Though areas to the south could see morning lows in the mid-30s.

Cochise County is looking at a mixed bag between the 30s and some areas like Wilcox and Douglas waking up in the mid-20s.

Tomorrow’s warming trend will see Tucson return to the 70s with an expected high of 71 degrees. Most across the county will reach the low-70s. Most of Cochise County will see highs in the mid-60s. Sierra Vista’s daytime high will be 65 degrees.

