Sunshine and daytime highs in the 80s to start the week across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Well above normal temperatures are expected across Southeast Arizona through Tuesday. Although temperatures will come down a bit Wednesday, dry conditions and above normal temperatures will likely continue through the remainder of the week.

On Monday, lows across the Tucson metro will fall between the mid-40s to low-50s. Tucson with a forecasted low of 46 degrees. The same can be said for much of Southern Arizona in terms of daytime lows.

Highs across the region will be well above average tomorrow with most expected to reach at least 80 degrees. Tucson is expected to reach nearly 90 degrees with a high of 86 degrees.

