Sunshine and daytime highs in the 80s for Southern Arizona on Monday

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Following a wet start to the weekend on Friday into Saturday, things have cleared up across Southern Arizona and that looks to continue into a new week.

On Monday, lows across the region will fall somewhere in the 40s and 50s for most. Tucson’s morning low is forecast at 50 degrees.

However, daytime highs will be 7-10 degrees above normal for Monday with many across Southern Arizona expected to hit at least 80 degrees, with Tucson’s expected high at 86 degrees.

A weather system moving in on Tuesday will bring temperatures down to near normal along with windy conditions before temperatures rise above average again in the latter half of the week.

