Sunshine and daytime highs in the 80s for Southern Arizona on Monday

Daytime highs will be 7-10 degrees above normal for Monday with many across Southern Arizona expected to hit at least 80 degrees, with Tucson’s expected high at 86 degrees.
TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Following a wet start to the weekend on Friday into Saturday, things have cleared up across Southern Arizona and that looks to continue into a new week.

On Monday, lows across the region will fall somewhere in the 40s and 50s for most. Tucson’s morning low is forecast at 50 degrees.

A weather system moving in on Tuesday will bring temperatures down to near normal along with windy conditions before temperatures rise above average again in the latter half of the week.

