Strong winds blow in late-season freeze

TUCSON, Ariz. - Big changes blowing into southern Arizona today into the weekend.

The red flag warning has now been extended for both Thursday and Friday. West winds will pick up between 20 and 30 mph, with wind gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph in the valleys. Plus, a high wind warning for the mountains, with gusts that could reach 70 mph.

Not only will highs drop to the upper 60s in Tucson by Friday afternoon, but some eastern valleys could see a late season freeze overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

A freeze watch is in effect for parts of Cochise and Graham counties below 5000 feet, Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows could dip to the low 20s.