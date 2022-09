TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong storms worked their way through communities south and west of Tucson Sunday evening. A flash flood warning was issued for Green Valley. Gusty winds and heavy rain hit in the early evening hours.

Southern Arizona will stay clear overnight, but monsoon is expected to return Monday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the Tucson metro area.

