TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon activity will kick up early Sunday evening across Southern Arizona.

Rain is expected to hit the Tucson metro around 6 p.m. and clear before midnight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Pima, Santa Cruz and part of Cochise County until midnight. A Blowing Dust Advisory is also in effect for most of Pima County, including the Tucson metro, until 11 p.m.

Daily storm chances will stay present through next weekend.

