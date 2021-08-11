Storm flooding closes highway in east-central Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Flooding and debris from storm runoff con Wednesday closed a 17.5-mile stretch of U.S. between Superior and Miami in east-central Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said there was no estimated reopening time. U.S. 60 is a major route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona’s high country.

The highway segment was closed as numerous storm cells paraded across the region, prompting the National Weather Service to issue flood advisories in areas near Casa Grande, Fountain Hills, Maricopa, Apache Junction and Coolidge.

The weather service urged that people “be aware that areas of flooding may cause significant inconvenience. Use extreme caution on roads. Do not walk or drive through flooded streets or around barricades.”

