Spring temps for Spring Fling

TUCSON, Ariz. - One more windy day, with fire and dust concerns. Plus, much cooler temps. Tucson will only warm to the low 70s today, dipping to the upper 30s overnight.

Some eastern valley areas will see freezing temps by Saturday morning, across Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

The wind will calm and the cold front will move east over the weekend. This will bring much warmer Spring temps. Tucson will warm to near 80 degrees Saturday, then low 90s by Sunday and Monday.