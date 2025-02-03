Spring-like weather and record level highs possible through tomorrow across Southern Arizona

TUCSON — Phil the groundhog may have predicted another 6 weeks of Winter but at least here in Southern Arizona, it’s going to feel a lot more like Spring this week.

Record breaking highs are possible for Monday with that possibility continuing on Tuesday.

Lows on Tuesday will be mild across much of the region with lows in the upper-40s to 50s for most.

The big story is the daytime highs with many areas expected to reach the 80s for the second day in a row. Tucson’s expected high is 84 degrees on Tuesday.

