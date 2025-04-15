Red flag warnings on Wednesday and Thursday, then cooler temps for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unseasonably warm temperatures continue through tomorrow before a cooling trend ends the week. Breezy to windy conditions are expected each afternoon through most of the week.

The strongest winds are likely Thursday which will result in critical fire weather conditions, along with the potential for patchy blowing dust.

The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings on Wednesday and Thursday for Cochise and Santa Cruz Counties as well as eastern portions of Pima County. The first warning will be in effect Wednesday from noon to 6 P.M. On Thursday, the warning will be in effect from 10 A.M. to 8 P.M. Wind speeds will be between 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour.

Another, more established weather system moving into the Desert Southwest late in the week into the weekend will provide cooler afternoon temperatures and even a chance of light precipitation.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

