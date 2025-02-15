Pleasant weekend ahead across Southern Arizona

Watch Now
A cold front will continue to move across the region into Saturday. Morning lows across Southern Arizona look to be between upper-30s to low-40s for most. Daytime highs will be in the 60s for much of the region. Tucson’s expected high is 65 degrees.
Some northern areas of Cochise County could see slightly freezing temperatures Saturday morning.

Breezy conditions are also possible Saturday with wind speeds as high as 15 miles per hour.

The 70s look to return by Sunday and into next week.

