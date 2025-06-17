No reprieve from the heat for Cochise County

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overnight lows for Cochise County look to fall in the 60s on Wednesday. The southern half of the county, including Sierra Vista, should expect lows in the mid-to-upper 60s while the northern half of the area sees them fall in the low-to-mid 60s.

Just about all areas will see daytime highs reach triple digits again. Sierra Vista is currently forecasted at a high of 101 degrees.

The hottest temperatures of 2025 are forecast to occur on Thursday with record or near record highs Thursday and Friday. An extreme heat warning will go into effect Thursday morning through Friday evening.

