Near record setting temps possible across areas of Southern Arizona on Monday

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Main story today through most of the week will be the heat. Afternoon temperatures across southeast Arizona will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal over the next several days, with the Tucson Metro Area likely reaching record high readings on Tuesday.

Most of Southern Arizona will see morning lows on Monday ranging somewhere in the 40s and 50s. Tucson’s low is forecast at 53 degrees.

Things look to warm up quickly with highs in the 80s and even 90s for some. Tucson’s expected high of 91 degrees would be 2 degrees shy of tying an 1896 record of 93 degrees.

In Cochise County, most will see highs in the 80s – though areas like Willcox, Sierra Vista and Tombstone will be close to also matching daytime high records.

The following areas could reach near-record level highs on Monday:

Tucson forecast: 91

Ajo forecast: 93

Picacho Peak Forecast: 88

Safford forecast: 87

Sierra Vista Forecast: 82

Tombstone forecast: 82

Wilcox Forecast: 83

Nogales forecast: 88

