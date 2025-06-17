Near-record level daytime highs possible this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dry and hot conditions will continue across southeast Arizona this week.

The hottest temperatures of 2025 are forecast to occur on Thursday with record or near record highs Thursday and Friday. An extreme heat warning will go into effect Thursday morning through Friday evening.

Expect breezy afternoon and early evening winds this weekend. Moisture begins to increase over the weekend, resulting in a slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms mainly southeast of Tucson Saturday through Monday.

Overnight lows on Wednesday ranging in the 70s for much of the region. Some areas will see overnight lows in the upper 60s. Tucson will fall in the mid-to-upper 70s at 76 degrees.

Regardless of where the day begins in terms of temperatures, most can expect to see daytime highs once again reach triple digits. Tucson’s high is projected at 109 degrees.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

