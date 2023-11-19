National Weather Service looks into 'possible tornado' which killed dog

STAR VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service’s Flagstaff branch sent staff Sunday to the town of Star Valley to survey the aftermath of a “possible tornado,” the agency announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Officials from the town located about 95 miles northeast of Phoenix said at least 10 homes were damaged due to the wind, according to ABC15 Arizona.

I HAD to share this with y’all! This unbelievable footage (best at 0:12 into the video) recorded by Donovan Cross & his wife show the rare #tornado that struck Star Valley, #AZwx earlier today! His house thankfully took a near miss, while others weren’t as lucky. #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/qHH9VVUvvz — jake - tornado lover (@tornadicwonder) November 19, 2023

Nobody was hurt by the winds, but the gusts killed a dog, according to the TV station.

It is unclear at what point National Weather Service staff arrived in Star Valley, what times the wind started and stopped, or any updated details on damage left behind. The National Weather Service did not immediately respond to an email request for more details Sunday afternoon.