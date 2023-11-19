Watch Now
National Weather Service looks into 'possible tornado' which killed dog

National Weather Service
Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 19, 2023
STAR VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service’s Flagstaff branch sent staff Sunday to the town of Star Valley to survey the aftermath of a “possible tornado,” the agency announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Officials from the town located about 95 miles northeast of Phoenix said at least 10 homes were damaged due to the wind, according to ABC15 Arizona.

Nobody was hurt by the winds, but the gusts killed a dog, according to the TV station.

It is unclear at what point National Weather Service staff arrived in Star Valley, what times the wind started and stopped, or any updated details on damage left behind. The National Weather Service did not immediately respond to an email request for more details Sunday afternoon.

Scripps National Desk
