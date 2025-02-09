More warm temps on the way to begin the week, along with breezy conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will continue to be above average on Monday along with breezy conditions to start the first couple of days of the week.

Lows on Monday will fall in the 40s and 50s across Southern Arizona. Tucson’s morning low is forecast at 52 degrees. Tucson’s daytime high is expected to reach near 80 degrees again with a high of 78.

Most of the region looks to reach at least the 70s.

Wind speeds Monday afternoon could reach upwards of 15 miles an hour. Tuesday looks to be even breezier with speeds reaching as high as 30 miles an hour.

Impactful chances for precipitation look to return later this week.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

