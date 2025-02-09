Watch Now
More warm temps on the way to begin the week, along with breezy conditions

Lows on Monday will fall in the 40s and 50s across Southern Arizona. Tucson’s morning low is forecast at 52 degrees. Tucson’s daytime high is expected to reach near 80 degrees again with a high of 78.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will continue to be above average on Monday along with breezy conditions to start the first couple of days of the week.

Most of the region looks to reach at least the 70s.

Wind speeds Monday afternoon could reach upwards of 15 miles an hour. Tuesday looks to be even breezier with speeds reaching as high as 30 miles an hour.

Impactful chances for precipitation look to return later this week.

