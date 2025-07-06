More triple digits highs on the way this week across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be above normal this week with the potential for extreme heat to return to Southeast Arizona by the middle of the week.

Overnight lows on Monday across Southern Arizona look to fall in 70s and 80s for most. Tucson’s expected low is 80 degrees. Sierra Vista and much of Cochise County look to start the day slightly cooler in the low-70s.

Things will progressively heat up with Tucson likely reaching triple digits Monday with a high of 106 degrees. Many communities across Pima County will see highs reach 100. Sierra Vista looks to have a hot day as well with a high of 96 degrees.

Wednesday looks to be one of the hottest days this week with the National Weather Service issuing an extreme heat warning on Wednesday from 10 am to 8 pm for the Tucson Metro and western Pima County.

