More monsoon activity on the way for Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon storms are bringing a slight reprieve from the heat across Southern Arizona, but temperatures will remain warm through Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be a mixed bag across the region. Tucson is forecast to dip to around 79 degrees, with most of Pima County seeing temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and low 80s. Communities in Cochise County, including Benson and Bisbee, can expect cooler overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 60s, while Sierra Vista will start the day in the low 70s.

Daytime highs in Tucson are expected to top out near 95 degrees, offering a welcome break from recent triple-digit temperatures. Western Pima County will remain hotter, with some areas nearing the century mark. In Cochise County, Sierra Vista’s high is forecast at a more moderate 86 degrees.

Monsoon activity continued across the region Wednesday, with the highest chances for rain developing Wednesday afternoon into the night. Residents are encouraged to remain alert for localized flooding and rapidly changing weather conditions.

