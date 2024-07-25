Tucson flood advisory as storm moves in Wednesday, July 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Flood Advisory is in effect for the Catalina Foothills and portions of north Tucson until 6:30 PM. Heavy rain is causing washes to run and is also creating some street flooding. Please slow down and don't attempt to drive through running water. Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Additionally, a Dust Storm Warning has been issued for areas NW of Tucson along I-10 from Marana to Eloy and along Hwy 79 NW of Oracle Junction to just SE of Florence. Strong outflow wind from t-storms is creating blowing dust a visibility of less than 1/4 of a mile.