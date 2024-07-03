Tornado touches down in Tucson on Tuesday night according to NWS

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the damage found at the Rita Ranch Shopping Center after Tuesday's storm was from a tornado that touched down.

Tucson NWS A shipping container was tossed about 40 feet through a light fence with metal poles.

Several large trees were uprooted and a shipping container was tossed around 40 feet, breaking a light fence with metal poles. There was also some light roof damage. Further damage inspection is still being conducted in the neighborhood.

Tucson NWS SE Tucson Tornado - Reflectivity Radar Image

All of this damage occurred in roughly in a straight line. This damage was confirmed to come from a tornado, but there is no rating at this time from the NWS.

Tucson NWS SE Tucson Tornado - Velocity Radar Image

KGUN 9's Eddie Celaya will have more information in our evening newscasts.