Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - We're tracking the latest Monsoon activity in Southern Arizona Monday.

2:02 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be in effect until 2:15 p.m. for Central Pima County.

The National Weather Service tracked a storm with 20 mph winds 17 miles northwest of Green Valley.

The storm had winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Central Pima County until 2:15 PM. A Severe Thunderstorm is located just south of Three Points, moving west @ 20 mph. Expect gusty outflow wind, heavy rain & frequent lightning with this storm... pic.twitter.com/AO58mQktO9 — Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) July 22, 2021

1:42 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Pima County until 2:15 p.m.

Radar tracked a storm with 60 miles per hour wind gusts and quarter-sized hail seven miles southeast of Three Points moving west at 20 miles per hour.

1:24 p.m.

That National Weather Service issued a Significant Weather Advisory for Eastern Santa Cruz County.

The advisory was set to last until 1:30 p.m.

Winds of greater than 40 miles per hour were recorded in a thunderstorm nine miles southeast of Patagonia and 21 miles northeast of Nogales.

Nogales, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Nogales International Airport, Patagonia Lake State Park, Kino Springs, Canelo, Lochiel and Madera Canyon are covered by the advisory.

