Power to be restored after storm-related outage near Huachuca City

HUACHUCA CITY, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a storm-related outage hit Huachuca City outside of Tombstone Saturday, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative is working to restore power to the affected areas.

On Sunday, crews developed a plan to replace nine poles that were damaged, according to a Facebook post on the SSVEC page. The repairs will take between 7-10 hours to complete in order to restore all power to the areas affected.

On Saturday, there were several downed power poles in two separate locations due to a possible microburst-related outage affected parts of Huachuca City.

If you see a downed power line, don't go near it and call 911.