PHOTOS: Monsoon 2021

Sabino Canyon area turned lush and green and bloomed with wildflowers and plenty of flowing water during monsoon 2021, but storms also caused some road erosion. Joseph Cyr

The Rillito River between 1st and Campbell, running fast and bank-to-bank. sbham

Northeast Rio Rico washes running swift during monsoon storms in late July of 2021. Doug & Donna Muri

Rivers were running bank to bank and beyond in late July due to monsoon storm activity and flash flooding.

The Catalina Mountains, covered in green vegetation and sporting a waterfall, following monsoon storms in July 2021. Andrew Tracy

Sabino Canyon, green and lovely, with flowing waters following monsoon storms that swept across southern Arizona in July of 2021 dropping inches of rain. Joseph Cyr

Tucson Mountain Park and Gates Pass are a profusion of wildflowers, including poppies! Debbie Angel

Rillito River at Alvernon next to the JCC. Daniel Hartman

Sahuarita skies looking stormy ahead of monsoon rains. Viola Garcia

A storm system moves across Tucson during Monsoon 2021. Ken

Monsoon 2021 brings life-saving moisture to Arizona's Sonoran Desert and the animals in the Sabino Canyon area are loving it! Joseph Cyr

