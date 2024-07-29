Phoenix FD: Worker found dead in collapsed warehouse days after powerful storms in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Rescue crews have found the body of a man after a partial roof collapse at a large commercial building in west Phoenix last week.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phoenix fire crews arrived on the scene of the reported roof collapse near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street amid heavy monsoon storms.

The Phoenix Fire Department gave an update on this incident Saturday afternoon. Watch in the player below:

Search and rescue crews spent several days searching for the man who was unaccounted for before fire officials say he was located in the debris Saturday afternoon.

The day after the collapse a woman spoke to ABC15 and said her brother, 22-year-old Oswaldo Montoya, was the person crews were searching for. She says he was working as a forklift operator at the time of the collapse.

On Saturday, fire officials said they had strong evidence that Montoya was the man found dead at the scene, but the official confirmation will come from the medical examiner's office.

Montoya's sister says he was a husband and a father of a newborn baby.

Several parts of the Valley saw monsoon storms, including heavy winds, lightning and rain Wednesday night, but that has not officially been determined to be the cause of the building collapse.

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) says it is investigating the partial roof collapse.

ADOSH investigates whether or not any health or safety regulations were violated and investigations can take up to six months.