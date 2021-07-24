Watch
WeatherMonsoon

Actions

Phoenix area cooled by monsoon rain; flooding reported

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Heavy rains caused flooding at Vista del Camino Park, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Weather
Posted at 8:01 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 23:01:06-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Scorching summer heat in Phoenix has been replaced by rain, lightning, flooding and cool temperatures because of monsoon thunderstorms.

Forecasts called for more of the same into the weekend. Scattered storms that began Thursday continued through Friday, with flash flooding reported and areas receiving 2.6 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Maricopa County until Saturday morning.

Sky Harbor International Airport received just over 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain during the storm and a high temperature for the day of just 83 degrees.

That's below the normal 106 for the date.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018