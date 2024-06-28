LIVE UPDATES: Storm moving into Tucson's southwest side Friday, July 26

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued Friday afternoon for the Tucson metro and extending to the southwest to Three Points.

Expect heavy rain in the Tucson Estates area as the storm moves to the northeast at about 10 miles per hour, according to KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs in our First Warning Weather Center.

This storm could potentially produce up to 60 mile per hour outflow winds with street flooding.

In Santa Cruz County and western Cochise County near Sonoita and Whetsone, an Areal Flood Advisory is in effect until 5:15 p.m.

Near Hereford in Cochise County, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 6:15 p.m.

Full look at storm activity below and coming up in our evening newscasts: