Live Updates: Severe weather moves into Tucson area

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect across southern Arizona including the Tucson metro area. These severe t-storms are moving to the south-southeast @ 15 mph. 60 mph wind, blowing dust, heavy rain, localized flooding and small hail are all possible...

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of central & southern Arizona until 8 PM tonight. This Watch includes areas from Tucson, north to San Carlos, northwest to Prescott, the entire Phoenix area and Casa Grande. Severe thunderstorms will be possible.

Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect. One for the Mammoth & Oracle area and one that includes Willcox. These severe t-storms are moving south at 15 mph and will be capable of producing 60 mph wind, heavy rain, flooding & quarter size hail. Be safe!