LIVE UPDATES: Flood watch in effect through Sunday

8:51 a.m.

KGUN 9 meteorologist Brian Brennan says monsoon 2021 is currently the fourth wettest on record after 1.39 inches of rain at the Tucson Airport between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday.

Monsoon 2021 is currently the 4th wettest on record after 1.60 inches of rain since midnight at the Tucson Airport. 10.75” so far…



Things winding down at this hour, but things are expected to pick back up in the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lOHuxKDOOZ — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 14, 2021

8:13 a.m.

As of Saturday morning, Harrison Road is shut down at Pantano Wash due to heavy storm-related water flowing in the roadway, according to Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

Harrison Rd is closed at the Pantano Wash due to storm water flows. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Be safe Tucson. pic.twitter.com/VaT9csafOA — Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility (@Tucson_DTM) August 14, 2021

6:11 a.m.

At midnight, the #2021Monsoon ranked as the 10th wettest on record for Tucson w/9.15".

6 hours later & 1.39" of rain has pushed the #2021Monsoon total to 10.54". This ranks as the 4th wettest on record.



Yearly total stands at 11.58", which is the 4th wettest-to-date. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tvfJ7QsVCX — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 14, 2021

5:49 a.m.

5:45 AM: A large persistent area of showers is moving slowly west this morning. Rain totals have pushed past 1 inch in several locations around Tucson with isolated rainfall rates up to 1 inch in 30 minutes. Watch for heavy flow in washes and some street flooding. #azwx pic.twitter.com/F40JVdo36W — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 14, 2021

5:35 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/TVntjzSBEN #azwx pic.twitter.com/pj2J9IDqlL — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 14, 2021

5:06 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Pima County, AZ until 8:15 AM MST pic.twitter.com/B9Nigzc7K8 — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 14, 2021

4:11 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Pima County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/alphJdyoJo #azwx pic.twitter.com/80ocX9wZgo — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 14, 2021

KGUN 9 meteorologist Cuyler Diggs said a severe thunder storm watch was issued for most of southern Arizona until 3 a.m. Saturday.