LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for central Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service of Tucson has issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Pima County in southeastern Arizona through 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

4:27 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Pima County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/h6kkvP2AqV #azwx pic.twitter.com/SZtRB7K9av — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

4:26 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:45 PM in warned area. Locations include Nogales. pic.twitter.com/ZVAslymQw4 — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 8, 2021

4:20 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Nogales AZ, Beyerville AZ, Kino Springs AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/A9Gh8B5mAh — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

4:12 p.m.

, Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Southeastern Santa Cruz County Through 445 PM MST. https://t.co/JlMqtkCuPy #azwx pic.twitter.com/v142QcSDfM — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

4:12 p.m.

A Strong Thunderstorm Will Impact Portions Of Central Pima County Through 500 PM MST. https://t.co/O5twpa87Rz #azwx pic.twitter.com/TfNJhUQNUc — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

3:59 p.m.

3:59 PM MST: Scattered thunderstorms and showers are starting to move across SE AZ. The atmosphere is primed to give an active Sunday evening and could potential make it into Tucson late tonight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/F7sGMs7Twm — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

3:58 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Cochise County, AZ until 4:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/IMszMhs5kG — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

3:46 p.m.

, Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Northwestern Pima County Through 430 PM MST. https://t.co/CfqT5kn1lv #azwx pic.twitter.com/CzlgttdGKw — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

3:43 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Cochise County, AZ until 4:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/1vLvbxu1rT — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

3:12 p.m.

Strong storms this afternoon on the radar. Flash Flood Warning and Severe Storm Warning east of Sells. pic.twitter.com/HCgd679iei — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 8, 2021

3:10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Pima County, AZ until 3:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/a9liZuJxZl — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

3:08 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Pima County, AZ until 6:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/2DTpFonpyO — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2021

3:00 p.m.

Here's what KGUN 9 meteorologist Brian Brennan says:

We have good conditions for strong thunderstorms in southeast Arizona this afternoon and potentially lasting into the night. Futurecast showing most storm activity will be south of Tucson, but storms in the metro area are possible. pic.twitter.com/pXMk8UcRgL — Brian Brennan (@BrianBrennanTV) August 8, 2021

2:49 p.m.