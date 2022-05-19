Historical Flooding in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is Tucson comes around June 15th - September 30th. The most active part of the season is July through August.

Every year we wait to see what Monsoon will bring, but so far the most destructive has been out of the monsoon. Tropical Storm Octave came September 27, 1983 to October 2, 1983.

According to Joseph Cuffari of Pima County Regional Flood Control District, the storm make history.

"So, the '83 flood is what we call the flood of record," he told KGUN 9.

There are videos and photos of the mighty Santa Cruz in 1983, running bank to bank and taking everything in it's path.

The historic October flood now serves as the flood plain modeling for Pima County.

Cuffari explains, "During that time, there was bank protection along the river. Over $250 million in property damage."

That severe storm also killed people and injured more than a thousand, including two DPS officers in a rescue helicopter: the pilot, 36-year-old Thomas McNeff, and the paramedic, 27-year-old Richard Stratman.

They went down at night in a Marana cotton field. Both a call to rescue a pregnant woman. Both braving one of the most severe storms to date.

Officer Down Memorial Page, Arizona Department of Public Safety

(RIGHT) Paramedic Richard G. Stratman, (LEFT) Officer/Pilot Thomas P. McNeff





KGUN 9 spoke to fellow Department of Public Safety (DPS) pilots John Fink and Denny Welsh in 2018.

They offered perspective on the day the McNeff and Stratman set out for their rescue mission, saying "Because the clouds were probably all the way to the ground, they had no visible horizon."

They were on their way to a rescue. '83 was the largest flood -- damage wise for Pima County and Tucson regions.

"We were one of the first communities, flood control jurisdictions to implement that," the DPS pilots told KGUN 9. "We've since become a national leader."

Fast forward to the 1993 floods along the Rillito river, the intensity and size of those floods were greater, but with the bank protections in place thanks in part to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, damage was not as prevalent.

Flooding didn't bring all devastation. It brought lessons and the loop -- now recognized nationally.

RELATED: Tucson 'Loop' voted 'Best Recreational Trail' for second year in a row

Joseph Cuffari, "People were using those corridors to walk their dogs, to walk their hoses and generally be active along those linear parks.">

Today the Pima County Regional Flood Control District works to secure banks and keep the monsoon water moving the direction intended in order to keep all of Tucson safe.

For details on other historical floods, please visit their website.

Pima Count Department of Transportation crews are prepared for this year's Monsoon too.

You remember #monsoon2021? We do too! And even though this year is not expected to be as bad it’s never too soon to start preparing. So, as monsoon 2022 approaches, PCDOTs crews will be ready to respond to storm events. #safetyfirst #PCDOTatwork #monsoon2022 #photosfromthefield pic.twitter.com/0JAN8sDEpv — PimaCountyDOT (@PimaCountyDOT) May 12, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

