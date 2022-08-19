Flash flood threatens homes in Benson neighborhood

BENSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Juan Pineda recalled the moment the wash near his Benson home turned into a fast flowing river on Tuesday.

"The rushing waters were so loud that you couldn't hear anything else," said Pineda.

Pineda pulled out his cellphone to capture what was happening.

"When we heard the water crashing we came this way and started recording. We saw a bunch of water sweeping the trees, branches. Even on the road. You can see some of the damage," said Pineda.

The flood left behind snapped trees and cracked pavement.

"It'll take you down with it with a lot of force," said Pineda.

Down the road, the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona said they helped a family after their home was severely damaged.

"We did go to Benson a couple of days ago to help with the storm response to help a family who was displaced because of the storms," said Mike Sagara of the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona.

Sagara said they are prepared to respond to monsoon aftermath across Southern Arizona.

"We also are on standby right now for Nogales because there is a possibility that the dam may breach and the waters will come up and displace about 15 homes," said Sagara.

Pineda is thankful his home and family have stayed safe.

"Oh my goodness. Better be careful," said Pineda.