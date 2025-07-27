Monsoon moisture returns, storm chances rise across Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and dry conditions are expected again today, but moisture will start moving into far southeastern parts of the state this evening. That moisture will become more widespread Monday, kicking off daily chances for thunderstorms throughout the week.

The National Weather Service warns that with each round of storms, flash flooding, blowing dust, and damaging winds will be possible.

Overnight lows on Monday will remain warm across the region. Tucson is expected to dip to around 79 degrees. Pima County overall will stay in the upper 70s. Cochise and Santa Cruz counties will see slightly cooler conditions, with lows ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s. Sierra Vista is forecast to hit 71 degrees overnight.

Thanks to the incoming moisture, much of Cochise County is expected to avoid triple-digit heat Monday. Highs there will top out in the 90s, with Sierra Vista forecast at 97 degrees.

But Pima County will remain hotter. Tucson is forecast to reach a high of 107 on Monday, with most of the county remaining in the triple digits.

