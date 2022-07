TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Parts of Pima and Cochise counties saw monsoon activity, Sunday. The heaviest storms moved through Green Valley, Sasabee and Sells.

Above average temperatures scorched most of Southern Arizona. Tucson hit a high of 106° but will dip to 82° overnight.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 100s for the majority of the upcoming week. Higher chances for storms will return next weekend and bring temperatures down slightly.

