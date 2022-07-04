Watch Now
Monsoon activity to continue through the 4th of July

Posted at 10:49 PM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 01:49:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This evening, monsoon is bringing storms primarily to parts of Cochise and Santa Cruz counties. Lighter showers are also happening at the higher elevations near The Catalinas.

Temperatures remain average for this time of year with highs near 100° and and lows in 70s.

On the 4th of July, storm activity will be most present southeast of Tucson. Some rain is expected to come through the metro area in the late afternoon and early evening.
