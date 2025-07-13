Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monsoon activity looks to build throughout week

Monsoon moisture is expected to increase starting today, especially in areas east and south of Tucson. Storm chances will expand across southeastern Arizona through the work week.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Above-normal temperatures will hold on through Monday across southern Arizona, with much of Pima County, including Tucson, climbing into the triple digits. Tucson is forecast to reach a high of 105 degrees, while overnight lows will remain warm — around 82 degrees in Tucson and 71 degrees in Sierra Vista.

Monsoon moisture is expected to increase starting today, especially in areas east and south of Tucson. Storm chances will expand across southeastern Arizona through the work week.

As rain and cloud cover move in, daytime highs will gradually fall back to more seasonable levels beginning Tuesday. In Santa Cruz and Cochise counties, the added moisture should keep high temperatures in the 90s. Sierra Vista is forecast to top out around 95 degrees.

