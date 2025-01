COCHISE COUNTY, AZ. (KGUN) — Sub-freezing temperatures across Cochise County on Monday.

Morning lows will get as low as the teens for some areas like Wilcox and Benson while cities like Sierra Vista and Bowie will wake up to the mid-20s.

Daytime highs look to reach the 50s across the county.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS