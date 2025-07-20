Moisture brings daily storm chances through Tuesday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Arizona is in for a stretch of monsoon activity, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day through Tuesday. After that, conditions are expected to dry out heading into next weekend.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona is in for a stretch of monsoon activity, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day through Tuesday. After that, conditions are expected to dry out heading into next weekend.

High temperatures will stay below normal through Tuesday before climbing again later in the week.

Overnight lows on Monday will stay in the 70s for most of Pima County, with Tucson dropping to around 77 degrees. Cochise County will be noticeably cooler overnight, with lows in the 60s. Sierra Vista is expected to see a low of 68.

Daytime highs on Monday will reach the 90s across much of the region, including Tucson with a high of 96. Santa Cruz and Cochise counties will be a bit cooler, with highs in the 80s.

