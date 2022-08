TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Storm chances will taper off across Southern Arizona on Monday. This follows an active monsoon day in Tucson and surrounding communities.

Highs will climb to the upper 90s, along with an increase in humidity. Overnight lows will remain in the 70s.

Higher chances for monsoon activity will return near the end of the week.

