Watch Now
Weather

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: PCSD reports storm damage Tuesday

Pima County Sheriff's Department says no road closures yet, but drivers should use caution if they see flooded roadways.
Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 21:16:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting downed power lines in the around North Anway Road and West Tucker in the Avra Valley area after a storm rolled through Tuesday evening.

RELATED: TEP: Power outage near Irvington Road

Nearby, PCSD says two vehicles are stuck in a flooded area on Manville Road, east of Reservation Road.

KGUN 9's Andrew Christiansen is live at Kinney and Gates Pass Tuesday evening with the latest as stormy conditions continue. A flood advisory is in effect southwest of Tucson until 6 p.m.

In Cochise County, a flood advisory is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: TFD looking for stranded hiker at Starr Pass

We will continue to update this article as conditions change.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018