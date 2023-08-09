LIVE UPDATES: PCSD reports storm damage Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting downed power lines in the around North Anway Road and West Tucker in the Avra Valley area after a storm rolled through Tuesday evening.

RELATED: TEP: Power outage near Irvington Road

Nearby, PCSD says two vehicles are stuck in a flooded area on Manville Road, east of Reservation Road.

KGUN 9's Andrew Christiansen is live at Kinney and Gates Pass Tuesday evening with the latest as stormy conditions continue. A flood advisory is in effect southwest of Tucson until 6 p.m.

In Cochise County, a flood advisory is in effect until 7:30 p.m.

⚠️ Dust Advisory in effect from Mile Marker 212 to Eloy until 5:30pm. #azwx https://t.co/bSQBmfe9ac — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 8, 2023

RELATED: TFD looking for stranded hiker at Starr Pass

We will continue to update this article as conditions change.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

