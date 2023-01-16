Watch Now
Weather

Actions

LIVE UPDATES: Flood Warning issued for Pima County Monday, Jan. 16

Temperatures are expected to stay cool throughout the week but pick up toward the second half of the week. Another system could bring in chances of rain next weekend.
We are tracking weather developments during the winter storm.
Posted at 6:57 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 09:06:05-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN_ — We are tracking weather developments during the winter storm.

7:05 a.m.

Sabino Creek has risen to the flood stage at Sabino Dam, according to the National Weather Service.

6:54 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Tuesday.

The warning, which is in effect until 11:30 a.m., says between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen already.

Flood-prone areas include the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.

----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018