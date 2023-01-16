LIVE UPDATES: Flood Warning issued for Pima County Monday, Jan. 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN_ — We are tracking weather developments during the winter storm.

7:05 a.m.

Sabino Creek has risen to the flood stage at Sabino Dam, according to the National Weather Service.

Sabino Creek continues to rise and is at flood stage at the Sabino Dam. A small stream flood warning is now in effect through 1130 am MST. Stay away from flooded washes! #azwx pic.twitter.com/HfyuLR6kRk — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) January 16, 2023

6:54 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Tuesday.

I’ll have your weather conditions if you plan on heading out to today’s MLK Day Parade here in Tucson! @BrookeChauKGUN has the full story, tune in to GMT! https://t.co/9IkndugNAp — Reyna Preciado (@rmprecia) January 16, 2023

The warning, which is in effect until 11:30 a.m., says between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen already.

Flood-prone areas include the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills and Seven Falls.

