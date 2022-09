TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and dry weather is the theme across southern Arizona, Sunday. Some showers popped up along the Arizona-New Mexico border in the afternoon.

Storm chances will be present in the week ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the most active.

Highs will stay in the 90s and lows in the 70s.

