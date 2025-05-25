Watch Now
Hot and dry Memorial Day for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Near normal afternoon temperatures across all of Southeast Arizona through the first half of next week, then gradual warming the second half of the work week with afternoon breeziness each day.

For Memorial Day across the region, things will be dry and hot.

Overnight lows for the Tucson Metro will fall in the 60s, as will much of Pima County. Cochise County will be slightly cooler with overnight lows in the 50s.

As things warm up, daytime highs will reach the 90s in Pima County with Tucson’s daytime high forecasted at 96 degrees. Sierra Vista and Cochise County at large will see highs top out in the upper 80s.

