TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot and dry weather will be the theme for most Southern Arizona this Labor Day.

In the Tucson metro area, overnight lows will be in the 70s. Highs will hit the 100s.

Storm chances are expected to pick back up later in the week and into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly beginning Friday.

