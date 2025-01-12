Freeze warning for Metro Tucson, Western Pima County tonight

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Expect dry and cool weather into early next week.

At or below freezing low temperatures will persist through Monday morning for most of southeast Arizona.

Then temperatures gradually warm through much of the week, peaking Thursday at slightly above normal levels.

Lows across Pima County will range between 25 to 32 degrees. Tucson’s projected low is 27 degrees.

Daytime highs look to reach the 50s, including Tucson at 59 degrees.

A freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and last until 9 A.M. on Monday for metro Tucson and western Pima County.

