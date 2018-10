TUCSON, Ariz. - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flood advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The flood advisory is in effect for Cochise, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties. Casa Adobes, Catalina Foothills, Sierra Vista and Tucson are also under the advisory.

Make sure to plan ahead for your commute this morning and remember to turn around don't drown.