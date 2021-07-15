Flagstaff deluged with flooding for 2nd day

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flood waters have invaded Flagstaff for a second day, leaving some roads unpassable and some residential streets looking like rivers.

Coconino County Emergency Management officials issued a shelter-in-place order Wednesday afternoon in the wake of major flooding. Residents were warned to move to higher ground and, under no circumstances, enter flood waters. Neighborhoods east of Flagstaff were primarily impacted.

The rushing waters were expected as a byproduct of a burn scar caused by a wildfire two years ago. Videos residents shared on social media include footage of flowing water sending a Toyota Prius sailing down a street. Flooding could continue with rain predicted through early next week.

