Fire weather watch on Tuesday for Southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be slightly above average to start the week before a cool-down by mid week.

Lows on Monday across the region look to fall in the 40s and 50s for most. Some areas of Cochise County like Willcox and Douglas could see morning lows in the upper 30s.

Daytime highs will be a mixed bag of 70s and 80s. Much of Pima County will reach at least 80, with Tucson's daytime high at 82 degrees.

Windy and dry conditions on Tuesday will be the catalyst for a fire weather watch for the entirety of Southern Arizona. That will go into effect Tuesday at 1 P.M. until 8 P.M. Winds will be between 25-35 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Humidity will fall between 10% and 15%.

