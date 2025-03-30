Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Fire weather watch on Tuesday for Southern Arizona

Fire watch is in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM on April 1
Slightly above-average temperatures will dominate the start to the new week. Windy conditions on Tuesday along with low humidity will result in a fire weather watch for much of the day.
Posted

TUCSON, AZ. (KGUN) — Temperatures will be slightly above average to start the week before a cool-down by mid week.

Lows on Monday across the region look to fall in the 40s and 50s for most. Some areas of Cochise County like Willcox and Douglas could see morning lows in the upper 30s.

Daytime highs will be a mixed bag of 70s and 80s. Much of Pima County will reach at least 80, with Tucson's daytime high at 82 degrees.

Windy and dry conditions on Tuesday will be the catalyst for a fire weather watch for the entirety of Southern Arizona. That will go into effect Tuesday at 1 P.M. until 8 P.M. Winds will be between 25-35 miles per hour with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Humidity will fall between 10% and 15%.
----

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network