Extreme triple digits back in Phoenix after cooler period

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix skyline
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 15:54:06-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Extreme triple-digit heat is returning to central and southern Arizona after a wet monsoon season that briefly cooled Phoenix summer temperatures down into the 80s last month.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued an excessive heat warning for the Phoenix area and lower deserts with expected highs ranging from 110-113F over the next few days. Heat relief stations offering water and a place to rest were activated by municipal governments and the Salvation Army across the greater Phoenix area.

City officials are keeping hikers off trails during the hottest hours because firefighters were getting sick during rescues.

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018