Extreme Heat Warning to start the week for Tucson, greater Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hot temperatures continue in the near term with high temperatures peaking on Monday when an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for portions of southeast Arizona. This warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Overnight lows on Monday in the upper-70s, low-80s for Pima County. Santa Cruz and Cochise Counties will see overnight lows fall in the low-70s.

Monsoon moisture will increase this week with the main threats Monday and Tuesday being gusty winds and blowing dust, then transitioning to a heavy rain and flash flood threat Wednesday and Thursday.

While shower and thunderstorm chances continue Independence Day and the weekend, coverage is expected to decrease.

Temperatures will drop to near normal levels Wednesday, then below normal to end the week.

----

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

