Excessive heat warning on the way for Tucson metro area

Posted at 10:27 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 01:27:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An excessive heat warning is on the way for a large part of Arizona, including Tucson. The warning will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday. Daytime highs will range from 109°-114°.

Tonight, chances for rain are best just South and East of Tucson.

Monsoon moisture is expected to bring slight relief throughout the week. Temperatures will drop a few degrees, but still hover above 100°, as chances for rain and thunderstorms stick around through next Sunday.
